Meet Spurs' Keldon Johnson and stock up on sneakers, collectibles and more at '210 Meet Up'

Here's your chance to meet a gold medal-winning Olympian.

SAN ANTONIO — If you are looking to add to your sneaker collection, or are on the hunt for some fresh gear and want to meet Spurs’ Keldon Johnson, then the “210 Meet Up” is just for you.

Johnson and San Antonio Vintage are presenting the upcoming event at noon on Sept. 4 at St. Cecilia’s Gym at 125 W. Whittier Street.

There will be live music, food and 25 vendors selling the latest in sneakers, vintage items and collectibles for fans to enjoy.

Johnson has shown support for local events.

He recently showed up at a sneaker convention, along with Bryn Forbes, and mingled with fans while supporting San Antonio vendors.