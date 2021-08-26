Discussing Bryn Forbes and his return, Spurs news and notes | Locked On Spurs

How does the return of Forbes impact the team?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Stars' Michael Jimenez to discuss Bryn Forbes' impact on the Spurs next season and dive into some news and notes.

What are the positives about Forbes’ return? How will he be best utilized?

Also, talked about is ESPN's low ranking of the team and some thoughts on where Tim Duncan ranks among the best to ever play the game.