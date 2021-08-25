WATCH: Spurs’ Keldon Johnson, Bryn Forbes show support at San Antonio sneaker convention

Spurs teammates mingled with fans and check out the latest kicks.

SAN ANTONIO — A pair of Spurs did their part to show support for the San Antonio sneaker community at the recent Lace Up Sneaker Show.

The event showcased some of the best custom sneakers in the city as well as retro gear for fans in attendance.

And making their way was gold medal-winning Olympian, Keldon Johnson, and NBA champion, Bryn Forbes.

The teammates took in the event stopping at vendor’s tables and did not turn down fan requests for photos.

Both were gracious with their time with fans while fans welcomed Forbes back to San Antonio.

Check out some footage sent in from The Chuck Vans Show:

What a treat for fans!

Seeing the Spurs mingle with fans, take photos, chat, and support community events should bring a smile to the city.

This type of support from the Spurs players is what makes the team special and truly a part of the San Antonio family.

This was also a rare time Johnson was not wearing his gold medal. I guess he does take it off from time to time.