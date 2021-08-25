We're not crying! Patty Mills sends touching message to San Antonio, Spurs fans

The former Spur will always be a part of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — As former San Antonio Spur Patty Mills gets ready to take his talents to Brooklyn next season, he sent a touching message to the city he called home for 10 years.

In an Instagram video post highlighting some of his best moments in silver and black, Mills made it clear that San Antonio will always be his home and will always consider himself a Spur.

Mills was the lone remaining player from the Spurs dynasty. He helped the Spurs capture the 2014 title and was known as the “heart and soul” of the team.

He averaged 9.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 rebounds during his time in San Antonio and was an inspiration in the San Antonio community.

He will definitely be missed and you can expect the AT&T Center packed when the Nets and Mills make their lone appearance in San Antonio on Jan. 21.

There may not be a dry eye that night!