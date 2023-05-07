Look out for these certain Spurs' Wembanyama basketball cards before buying

Wembanyama basketball cards are in demand but be mindful before you buy one.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama's basketball cards are in demand and reaching sky-high sales.

On eBay, in just the last month sales of his basketball trading cards are spiking.

Starting on May 25, 2023, fewer than 1000 Wembanyama cards were sold on eBay. On June 21, card sales began to spike but still hovering below 1000 sold.

But on NBA Draft Night, Wembanyama cards surpassed the 1000 units sold, climbing a bit over 3000 units sold on eBay.

In addition, the current cost of a Wembanyama card is an average of $89.12, and the price ranges from 99 cents to $11,000.

The market for Wembanyama cards is hot but if you are looking to get a hold of some cards, beware of certain cards you might come across online.

Online auctions such as eBay will have sellers putting up for auction Wembanyama "custom" cards.

The cards look great, designed well but note those Wembanyama cards are custom and not created by a known major card company like Panini.

In addition, sellers will usually describe the cards as "used" or note that they are custom-made.

For example, a recent custom Wembanyama card sold for $610 on eBay. The seller did note it was a custom card.

Be sure to look closely at photos before bidding. This is a "custom" card not a card from Panini #ad https://t.co/cTaOOfxS66 — Card Purchaser (@CardPurchaser) May 22, 2023

However, buyers may believe it is from a big card company and send it off for grading and get less-than-expected results from the grading company.

Card collectors definitely frown on custom cards like Wembanyama and call for it to stop.

Stuff like this shouldn’t exist in the hobby… should be illegal, if it isn’t already https://t.co/40BN6Smo4W — Chase’s Cards (@ChasesCards) May 22, 2023

I have so many licensing questions... — Shipping Shield (@ShippingShield) May 22, 2023

It shouldn’t be on eBay at all. It’s using licensed images that the creator does not own. — Luke McKay (@luke_mcaoidh) May 22, 2023

Again, buyers beware but from custom cards not from a major company, and come with questions surrounding licensing issues.

As for legitimate Wembanyama cards, it will not be surprising to see his card rise in value depending on condition, autographed or not, rarity, and grading.

Recently, the 2022-23 Bowman University Inception Multi-Sport Hobby Box announced it was being headlined by the first officially licensed Wembanyama trading cards.

Redemption cards are to secure Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 autographed cards from this release and are going for an insane amount of money at auction.

On eBay, one listing has a Wembanyama redemption gold-based, autographed card priced at $23,9999.00.

You can expect Wembanyama's rookie card will be in high demand and could fetch a high return in the future.

But until then, read the fine print and read everything on a seller's auction listing before forking over lots of cash.