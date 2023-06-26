Spurs' Wembanyama basketball cards are topping over $1.1 million in eBay sales

The "Wemby effect" is hitting the trading card industry with incredible online sales.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It is finally official, Victor Wembanyama is a member of the San Antonio Spurs and his basketball cards are reaching sky-high sales on eBay.

In just the last month, sales of his basketball trading card are spiking.

Starting on May 25, 2023, fewer than 1000 Wembanyama cards were sold on eBay. On June 21, card sales began to spike but still hovering below 1000 sold.

But on NBA Draft Night, Wembanyama cards surpassed the 1000 units sold, climbing a bit over 3000 units sold on eBay.

In addition, the current cost of a Wembanyama card is an average of $89.12, and the price ranges from 99 cents to $11,000.

The amount selling is coming down but the trend is showing his card is a hot item to own.

In the last month there have been $1.1 million in Victor Wembanyama card sales on eBay. pic.twitter.com/STeFpQRLgY — Card Purchaser (@CardPurchaser) June 25, 2023

The market for Wembanyama cards will certainly move up or down.

He has yet to step on an NBA court but should he pan out to be the player many project him to be, it will not be surprising to see his card rise in value depending on condition, autographed or not, rarity, and grading.

Recently, the 2022-23 Bowman University Inception Multi-Sport Hobby Box was headlined by the first officially licensed Wembanyama trading cards.

Redemption cards are to secure Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 autographed cards from this release and are going for an insane amount of money at auction.

On eBay, one listing has a Wembanyama redemption gold-based, autographed card priced at $23,9999.00.

On a recent episode of Locked On Spurs, San Antonio-based trading card guru Joshua Cook spoke on Wembanyama cards. He said the market will continue to be in a holding pattern based on his NBA play.

Card collecting is immensely popular and cards can go for thousands of dollars if you have the right ones. You can expect Wembanyama's rookie card will be in high demand and could fetch a high return in the future.