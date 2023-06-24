Wembanyama receives huge welcome from San Antonio

"I wanna do the very best that I can in every aspect of the job."

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2023 number one draft pick was introduced to the media, and season ticket holders Saturday afternoon inside the AT&T Center.

"I have lots to do, but that's okay," said Victor Wembanyama. "It is all going to fit into the schedule. I have houses to visit to get comfortable installed in the city," he said.

"I have to go to the Nike headquarters in Portland," he continued. "I have a couple of other things to do around the states."

That's certainly a busy schedule for the NBA's 19-year-old prospect and new draft property of the San Antonio Spurs, but Wembanyama seems to understand and grasp all that comes along with that.

"I wanna do the very best that I can in every aspect of the job," he said. "The fans have done the very best at their job and I can only hope to be at their level," he added.

Wemby also talked at Saturday's press conference about who he is as a basketball player.

"I'm just trying to be myself," he said. "I'm trying to learn and to be as objective as I can to become the best, but I'm also trying to be myself," he continued.

"I don't wanna let anyone change the way I am or the way I play. This is really the best way to continue to be the best version of myself. People have been showing me lots of love and I think I can all this back to the fans, community, franchise and city."

One thing I'd keep in mind is the 'Wembenyama effect' if you will moving forward from the standpoint of jersey sales, ticket sales, playoff games, winning championships and maybe even moving the needle for new arena talk down the road. All of that and more is in play.