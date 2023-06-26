Spurs' Victor Wembanyama opts to miss FIBA World Cup

Wembanyama is set to focus on his NBA rookie campaign.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is putting on hold playing for Team France at the FIBA World Cup this summer.

According to French outlet Le'Equipe, Wembanyama says the decision was based on taking care of his health ahead of the next NBA season and that the Spurs had no influence on his decision.

“It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health. I hope people will understand. It's frustrating for me too. The French team is still as central. I want to win as many titles as possible with France but I think it's a necessary sacrifice," he said.

"The Spurs would have supported me whatever my choice had been."

Wembanyama could play for his home country at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Deciding to skip World Cup play should bode well for his rookie campaign.

With the whirlwind of NBA Draft Day over, he then will head to Las Vegas for the NBA Con and play with the Spurs Summer League squad in Sacramento and in Las Vegas.

Not to mention, the number of games he logged with the Metropolitans 92 leading them to the French League Finals this summer.

Skipping the World Cup now opens up months for him to rest and heal before the start of the Spurs 2023 training camp instead of having minimal recuperation time coming off play for Team France.