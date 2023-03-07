Spurs' Wembanyama could be the highest-rated NBA rookie ever on NBA 2K video game

"He's built like a video game character," said the Digital Marketing Director for 2K Games.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — To say San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is taking the league by storm would be an understatement.

He's already created incredible buzz in San Antonio but across the NBA landscape, "Wemby fever" is taking its grip.

He'll be headlining the first NBA Con in Las Vegas, will play at the Las Vegas Summer League, and his NBA regular-season games will certainly be must-see television.

And that Wembanyama hype is even impacting the upcoming NBA 2K video game.

As always, all NBA players will be rated ahead of the new version of the game.

in a nutshell, the higher the rating the better the player in the game. It rates up to 100 which means the player is pretty much impossible to stop on the virtual court.

But how will Wembanyama's virtual self be rated the video game? Apparently, he has a chance to be the highest-rated rookie ever!

In an interview with the game's Digital Marketing Director for 2K Games Ronnie Singh, he explained how Wembanyama's 2K rating could be the highest for an NBA rookie.

"We haven't seen a guy like him, really ever," Singh said. "He's going to be one of those tough ones to rate. The highest rookie rating we've had in the last seven, or eight years since we adjusted the rating scale was like an 81. There is an argument he should be the highest-rated in that period."

The last highly-rated NBA 2K rookie was Pelicans' Zion Williamson and Wembanyama still needs to get in NBA games under his belt for the game to give him a proper rating.

"He's built like a video game character," Singh said. "I think he will be among the highest-rated rookies of all time just because he's shown every tool in the box."

Wembanyama certainly is ready to take the NBA by storm.

And whether it is on the NBA hardwood or the virtual court of the NBA 2K video game, his games will be electric to watch and it begins soon at the Las Vegas Summer League.