SAN ANTONIO — It's another day which means another topic that is splitting the Silver and Black fans on social media.
This time, the fanbase is debating on whether or not the Spurs should go all in on chasing Portland's Damian Lillard after he reportedly demanded a trade from the Blazers.
Keep in mind that recent reports point out that Lillard is making it known he would like to land in Miami but also that Portland will do what is best for the team.
That being said, keyboard warriors on both sides of the Silver and Black fence are putting their two cents on social media with some saying it is a no-brainer for the Spurs to go after a multiple-time All-Star and a player who is instant offense to pair with the current young Spurs core.
They also double down by arguing the Spurs have more than enough assets to give the Blazers what they want in a trade.
The other side of the coin is that some Spurs fans point to his age (33 years old), how he'll demand too many offensive touches, and that it isn't financially prudent to pay the high price Portland will ask for on an aged player. They also point to whether or not he fits the current team development timeline.
I asked the fanbase on what side of the divide they stand on. Here's a sample of the debate between Spurs fans regarding Lillard:
And these tweets are just the tip of the iceberg in this hotly-debated topic among the fans.
It will be interesting to see if the Spurs will chase a big-name free agent moving forward whether in the off-season or before the NBA Trade Deadline.
The team definitely has the assets to make most deals work but will they mortgage it all away is an open question in the near future.
In addition, GM Brian Wright and coach Gregg Popovich have said they do want to see the team run it back with Victor Wembanyama on the roster to see how all the current parts fit and will take a slow approach to build the team.
