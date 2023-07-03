Spurs fans are debating if the Spurs should make an offer to the Blazers for All-Star guard Lillard.

SAN ANTONIO — It's another day which means another topic that is splitting the Silver and Black fans on social media.

This time, the fanbase is debating on whether or not the Spurs should go all in on chasing Portland's Damian Lillard after he reportedly demanded a trade from the Blazers.

Keep in mind that recent reports point out that Lillard is making it known he would like to land in Miami but also that Portland will do what is best for the team.

That being said, keyboard warriors on both sides of the Silver and Black fence are putting their two cents on social media with some saying it is a no-brainer for the Spurs to go after a multiple-time All-Star and a player who is instant offense to pair with the current young Spurs core.

They also double down by arguing the Spurs have more than enough assets to give the Blazers what they want in a trade.

The other side of the coin is that some Spurs fans point to his age (33 years old), how he'll demand too many offensive touches, and that it isn't financially prudent to pay the high price Portland will ask for on an aged player. They also point to whether or not he fits the current team development timeline.

I asked the fanbase on what side of the divide they stand on. Here's a sample of the debate between Spurs fans regarding Lillard:

I don't understand what's the point. We would need to trade some premium picks, Cap locked for 4 years when we might actually need. If there are any injuries then Dame won't be happy. At that point his trade value will be 0 — Jai T (@randomfan277) July 3, 2023

If you think you’re Damian Lillard away from a championship, you make the trade. Otherwise the draft capital is more valuable.



The Spurs are not one player away from contending. Yet. 2 years from now should be a different story. — Steven Polanco (@sjp2010) July 3, 2023

not an easy decision to make but Dame-level players are rare to find. Keldon+3picks seems to be a doable deal. I like Keldon, he's the soul of this group but everyone, especially DV-JS&VW will benefit from having Dame on the floor — AYT (@ayalint21) July 3, 2023

I’m open to Dame Dolla. Need some vet experience. But by the looks of it spurs ain’t doing shit so let’s see how this core looks this year. Last season we knew the assignment. Who knows maybe all the guys actually playing together constantly may actually work out. — Chris Leija (@cleija3) July 3, 2023

Definitely split because the Spurs organization and local spurs media have done a brilliant job in evoking the nostalgic of the big 3 Era. So fans are dreaming of another 20 year big 3 run, but the modern NBA won't allow that to happen — Yeah, I said It!! (@jimmycfields) July 3, 2023

I think the spilt is more concept, should the spurs be aggressively trying to get better or just stay stagnant — John Dyer (@spursnsalsa) July 3, 2023

The player is unbelievable. But selling the future for it not a chance. — Cole Riggs (@ColeeRiggs) July 3, 2023

And these tweets are just the tip of the iceberg in this hotly-debated topic among the fans.

It will be interesting to see if the Spurs will chase a big-name free agent moving forward whether in the off-season or before the NBA Trade Deadline.

The team definitely has the assets to make most deals work but will they mortgage it all away is an open question in the near future.

In addition, GM Brian Wright and coach Gregg Popovich have said they do want to see the team run it back with Victor Wembanyama on the roster to see how all the current parts fit and will take a slow approach to build the team.