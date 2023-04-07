Draymond Green believes Spurs' Wembanyama is being set up for 'failure'; won't be an All-Star in rookie season

"I think that’s a bit much," said Warriors' Green on Wembanyama's All-Star chances in year one.

SAN ANTONIO — There is a mountain-sized amount of expectations on San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama as he gets set to begin his NBA career.

Will he be that generational-type player? Does he have what it takes to make it on an NBA court?

Everyone will find out soon enough but Warriors' Draymond Green believes all the potential All-Star hype surrounding Wembanyama in his rookie campaign is a setup for his failure.

Recently, Green spoke about Wembanyama with Paul George on his "Podcast P" show.

To be clear, Green can see the rookie's immense potential, and believes he will be a force defensively, but opines that “people are setting him up for failure.”

Specifically, he doubts Wembanyama will be an All-Star next season.

“It’s hard to become an All-Star in this league. Now if he does, God be with him. More power to you. But to say he’s gonna be an All-Star next year as if he doesn’t have to figure this game out, I don’t really buy that," he said. "I think he will be special, but an All-Star next year? I think that’s a bit much.”

With the French League, Wembanyama was heads above the rest playing for the Metropolitans 92.

He won the league MVP, was the scoring champion, blocks champion, and an all-star.

He also wrapped up last season averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in the French League and guided the Mets 92 to the league finals.

But playing at the NBA level is a big jump.

Teams will be keying on him, defenders will paint a target on his back, and the rigors of the NBA schedule may catch up to him physically.

There's no doubt Wembanyama be an NBA star, his games must-see television but just how bright will his star shine in year one?