Limited-edition candy featuring Spurs mascot toy to hit store shelves

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans need to keep their eyes peeled the next time they head to the store for some candy.

Candy company Kinder Joy is releasing a new limited-edition NBA collection featuring 12 mascot toys representing different teams.

And the Spurs mascot, the Coyote, will be one of them.

The toy features the Coyote in a white Spurs jersey with black shorts as he holds a basketball.

In addition, the Coyote-themed toy can be scanned in Applaydu, the app that brings Kinder Joy toys to life through augmented reality. The free app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

"There's nothing more memorable than being with your kids when they watch their first NBA game," Miguel Zorrilla, vice president of Kinder Joy, is quoted as saying in a press release. "Whether you're watching at home or in the stands, the NBA provides families the space to bond—and we're hoping to play a small part in that with Kinder Joy's new NBA collection. Our variety of mascot toys is a way families can pass down fandom from one generation to the next."

MEP: Most Egg-cellent Player. Bring home the title and test out your Kinder Joy toy's skills with two brand new NBA mascot mini games, only available on Applaydu! 🏀🎮



Download the free app here: https://t.co/D6A349aiba #KinderJoy #NBA #NBAMascots pic.twitter.com/rulVYXM5m2 — Kinder US (@kinderus) February 23, 2023

The Coyote-Kinder Joy candy is available now. Those hoping to get the full NBA collection will have to find candy eggs that include mascots from the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

