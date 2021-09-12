Former NBA guard says Spurs great Tim Duncan was irrelevant in late stages of his career

At age 37, Duncan was still a force on the court.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs great Tim Duncan had a stellar NBA career.

He spent 19 seasons with the Spurs and amassed a pro-basketball resume worthy of being enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame as he was in 2021.

Even in the late stages of his NBA career, he was still a force.

But don't tell that to former NBA guard Eddie Johnson.

Johnson (who now works with SiriusXM NBA Radio) tweeted out how Duncan was no longer relevant at age 37 while praising Lakers' LeBron James.

It’s amazing how LeBron at almost 37 is still being ripped for struggling, when he has an AD in his prime and not living up to expectations. Magic, Bird, Duncan, Hakeem, and Jordan were no longer relevant at 37. That lets you know how great LBJ is. “Keep it moving” — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) December 10, 2021

Johnson definitely needs to check the record books on this one.

At age 37, Duncan remained dominant.

In 2012–13 he was named, at age 37, first-team All-NBA for the 10th time in his career.

At 37-years-old, he led the Spurs to the 2013 NBA finals and was still putting up solid numbers in the 2012-13 season.

He was averaging 17.8 points per game, 9.9 rebounds and shot 50% from the field in the regular season.

He saw a spike in production in the 2013 Finals versus Miami posting 18.9 points per game and 12.1 rebounds per game.

He even had a strong competitive mindset despite being "old" for NBA standards.

"Am I surprised at what I'm able to do (at 37)?" Duncan said. "I'm just here to play, man. I'm not worried about how old I am or whatever it may be. I'm very focused on having another opportunity to make it to the championship and try to win one."

Duncan accomplished much towards the end of his career including a fifth NBA title the following season in the 2014 Finals against the Heat.

It seems Johnson may need to rethink his opinion on Duncan at age 37.