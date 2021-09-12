Spurs 123, Nuggets 111: What they said after the game

The Spurs snapped their two-game losing skid.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs ended their two-game losing streak following a 123-111 win over the Nuggets at home Thursday night.

Derrick White scored 23 points, Dejounte Murray had 20 points and nine assists for San Antonio and Lonnie Walker IV poured in 21 points.

Devin Vassell made his return to the court following an injury with nine points.

The Spurs (9-15) will next play the Nuggets on Dec. 11.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Nuggets.

Spurs get the W! The quick react! #porvida pic.twitter.com/S72nIpJc8y — Locked On Spurs (@LockedOnSpurs) December 10, 2021

SPURS

"The defense held up and it allowed us to continue to play well. I'm thrilled with the 32 assists. It's really great stuff," said Gregg Popovich.

"I just try to go out and be aggressive. My teammates did a good job putting me in a position to succeed. I just got to go out there and make plays," said White.

"Just got to stay ready. That's been my calling card since I've been here. Just staying ready whenever the team needs me. I try to do what I can," said Drew Eubanks.

"I always want to be a great defender. Honestly, I probably take more pride defensively than offensively. When I have my mess ups offensively, I try not to let it bother me but when I have my mess ups defensively, I know I got to pick it up," said Walker.

NUGGETS