What's behind the Spurs' recent success? | Big Fun Pod

The Spurs rattled off their first four-game winning streak in over two seasons, so host Tom Petrini talked to Joe Reinagel and Jeff Garcia about how it happened.

Jeff dove into the Pacers' trade machine madness, and Joe explained why tanking is antithetical to the Spurs' Way, even though they once lost a bunch of games and drafted Tim Duncan.