Join Spurs' Vassell, San Antonio Food Bank in peanut butter drive

“Spread the Love” by donating jars of peanut butter during upcoming home games.

SAN ANTONIO — Here's how you can give an assist to the Spurs' Devin Vassell, the San Antonio Food Bank and the community.

And all it takes is a jar of peanut butter.

Vassell is hosting a peanut butter drive in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank as a part of the NBA’s Season of Giving.

Season of Giving is a five-week celebration during the holiday season when NBA teams give back by supporting and uplifting youth, families and organizations in their communities.

Fans can help “Spread the Love” by donating jars of peanut butter during home games starting Saturday through the Home for the Holidays game next Wednesday.

According to food bank officials, peanut butter is the most requested item each year, as well as the most expensive item to source for families in need.

“No child deserves to be hungry,” Vassell said. “If each fan brings just one jar of peanut butter, we can make a difference for thousands of children in our community. That one jar is an easy way for kids to make a meal when they’re hungry. I’m thankful we can make a difference together to help children and their families right here in our community, especially over the holidays.”

San Antonio has the highest poverty rate of any big city in the United States, resulting in one in four kids and one in five adults being at risk for hunger. The San Antonio Food Bank serves 90,000 individuals a week, which comes out to 750,000 individuals a year. On any given day, over 200,000 kids may go without a meal.

Food Bank volunteers will be on hand at the AT&T Center to collect the peanut butter at the east entrance, the Michelob Ultra Club, and between Lot 4 and Lot 5 starting two hours prior to tipoff until halftime.

You can also “Spread the Love” online with a financial donation at my.safoodbank.org/spreadthelove.

Here's the Spurs “Spread the Love” Donation Schedule and team up with Vassell for a worthy cause.