Mega food drive set for Tuesday on south side

SAN ANTONIO — Another mega food drive is set for the south side next week. The San Antonio Food Bank is hosting the drive with South San Independent School District at 9 a.m. on December 14 at the South San Athletic Center.

It runs until 10:30 a.m. and organizers said you must pre-register. Call (210) 996-9148 for more information. Food will be available while supplies last, a post said on social media.

The event will take place in the South San Athletic Center parking lot, located at 7800 Kindred Street.

To RSVP, click here.

The San Antonio Food Bank is also encouraging people to drop off peanut butter as part of a special campaign this holiday season.

It's part of a push with San Antonio Spurs player Devin Vassell to "fight hunger and feed hope" this holiday season. You can bring peanut butter to donate at any of the Spurs home games between December 11 and December 15.

Also, the organization posted on Facebook asking for volunteers:

As the holiday season is in full swing, the San Antonio Food Bank is gearing up for a higher volume of food distributions than usual. For many families in our community, the holidays are the most difficult time of the year. We are in urgent need of volunteers for our upcoming distributions.

There are several time slots for both year-round opportunities as well as seasonal positions that need to be filled.