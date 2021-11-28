Gotcha Covered collection drive kicks off next Sunday

The collection drive brings in at least 60,000 pounds of donations each year.

SAN ANTONIO — It was an ordinary lunch date with a friend that sparked one man’s life-changing mission to help those in need.

“On the way there we took a homeless man out for lunch. He invited us to go back to a shelter and we took some gifts and they were doing a small collection drive and we thought, you know, we can do better than this,” said Howie Nestel, founder of Gotcha Covered.

And, do better is exactly what Nestel set out to do.

“We decided to do this little collection drive at the corner of Blanco Road and Loop for 25 years ago. We had no name. It was something that we promoted kind of spontaneously turned into this huge drive,” said Nestel.

That no name collection driver has transformed into Gotcha Covered, a collection driver that brings in at least 60,000 pounds of donations each year that helps those in need.

Gotcha Covered is kicking off their annual driver next Sunday at the Park North Shopping Center.

“We need stuff now. More than ever. The demand is great,” said Nestel.

Gotcha Covered will be collecting items for Haven for Hope, The Family Violence Prevention Services Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, and the San Antonio Food Bank.

“All the things that that we all use at our homes is what these people need at the shelters,” said Nestel. “But it's also important to note what they don't need. They don't need lawnmowers. They don't need paint cans, they don't need lamps. We're not taking any kind of furniture. It's really clothing, toiletries, nonperishable food items.”

Those who would like to help can drop off donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Park North Plaza Shopping Center on Sunday, Dec. 5.