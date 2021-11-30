Mega San Antonio food distribution set for the AT&T Center on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO — There's a mega food distribution event planned for Wednesday, December 1. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the AT&T Center.
The San Antonio Food Bank is hosting the event, as they have several times throughout the pandemic.
"Families needing immediate food assistance this holiday season are encouraged to attend our mega distribution tomorrow," the non-profit organization shared on their Facebook page.
The event is sponsored by local philanthropist Harvey E. Najim.
The distribution will feature a special guest: the San Antonio Spurs Coyote.
You can pre-register online for the event by clicking here. Registration is also available on-site.
For those who can't make it, there are other distribution events held on Saturdays. To get the schedule, go to this link and fill in your zip code.