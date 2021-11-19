SA Food Bank in need of community donations for Thanksgiving

Food manufacturers experiencing labor shortages have resulted in less supply and soaring demand for turkey and all the trimmings.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Food Bank is calling on the community as soaring food prices have made it a challenge for families to prepare a turkey feast.

“I just think of this pandemic as the ‘Great Coming Together,’” said Eric Cooper, President and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

Pre-pandemic, the San Antonio Food Bank fed about 60,000 people a week. The virus’ impact on Texas led to a massive demand for food with 120,000 people served a week.

Cooper said he’s encouraged by a strengthening economy, which has shrunk the lines to 90,000 people a week receiving food assistance.

Thanksgiving this year is going down as the most expensive in recent years as industry challenges are leading to increased food prices.

“A lot of food manufacturers because of labor shortages because of COVID-19 high sick leave absenteeism they’re just not producing as much,” Cooper said.

The food bank is hosting it's annual Turkey Trot 5k walk/run event on Thanksgiving Day from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The event will kick off in front of the Commander's House at H-E-B's Arsenal campus.

“We’ve been trying to collect as many turkeys as possible and just hoping that we’ll have enough but it’s really been our city that’s donated and supported. As they’re coming in, they’re going out and we’re just hope to be able to make sure people are able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.”

People can also drop off nonperishable goods at any Security Service Federal Credit Union branch or the red barrels located at the entrances of H-E-B.