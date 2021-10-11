Here's how to stay safe and alert during a natural disaster

In case of a weather emergency, make your own supply kit.

SAN ANTONIO — When bad weather strikes it's important to have a plan. Emergency kits are a great way to prepare for a natural disasters such as fires, hurricanes and winter storms in the case of an evacuation or power outage.

Here are a couple of things to pack in your emergency kit:

A three-day supply of food and water should include things such as canned, dried or boxed food. Food items such as peanut butter, granola bars and crackers are good non-perishable food items you can eat without a stove. Plastic utensils, napkins and plates are also useful.

If severe weather is in the forecast, make sure to charge any electronics such as cell phones and laptops.

Pack extra batteries for flashlights, radio and clocks. If left in the dark you want to be informed with any weather updates so packing battery powered electronics is a good idea.

Pack important medications along with any medical documents or prescriptions needed for emergency personnel. A small first-aid kit with aspirin, thermometer, bandages, etc. is also necessary.

Other important documents to include are those with bank account numbers, passports, credit cards, social security cards and shot records.