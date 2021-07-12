Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Nuggets

Can the Spurs snap their two-game losing streak?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (8-15) will host the Denver Nuggets (12-12) tonight as the Spurs will look to snap their two-game losing streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team suffered a 121-109 loss to the Knicks at home Tuesday night.

Derrick White scored 26 points, Dejounte Murray had 15 points and seven assists for San Antonio and Bryn Forbes poured in 12 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. In their two-game losing streak, the Spurs have been outrebounded in each game by the Suns and Knicks.

2. The third-period woes. The Spurs are 0-12 this season when trailing after the third.

3. The Spurs have lost three-straight to Denver.

4. The Spurs bench is averaging 39.6 points per game.

5. In four games played in December, the Spurs are connecting on 12.3 three-pointers and averaging 37%.