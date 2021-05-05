Former NBA player questions why Spurs' Tim Duncan isn't considered a top-5 player

Does Duncan have a case to be among the most elite athletes of NBA history?

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, which was a no-brainer. What he did in his NBA career was nothing short of remarkable, and enough to enshrine his name in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

However, when lists of the top-5 NBA players of all time are compiled, Duncan is usually left off. And former NBA big Channing Frye is wondering why.

"If Tim Duncan is the greatest power forward of all time, why don’t more people have him on the Top 5 list? Just curious," tweeted Frye.

"If Tim Duncan is the greatest power forward of all time, why don't more people have him on the Top 5 list? Just curious," tweeted Frye.

He has a point.

In his 19 years playing with the Spurs, the team that drafted him, Duncan helped San Antonio win five championships while posting a 1,072-438 regular-season record, good for a .710 clip. That winning percentage amounts to the best 19-year stretch in NBA history, as well as the best among the four major American sports leagues in that span.

Duncan totaled 15 All-NBA Team selections (tied for most all-time) and 15 NBA All-Defensive Team honors (most all-time), garnering both accolades in the same season 15 times, the most such instances in league history. The 1998 Rookie of the Year was also named NBA MVP twice (2002, 2003) and NBA Finals MVP three times (1999, 2003, and 2005).

In his NBA career, the 15-time All-Star appeared in a total of 1,392 games and averaged 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.17 blocks in 34.0 minutes.

And that just scratches the surface of what Duncan did in his career before retiring in 2016.

What do you have to say, Spurs fans? Is Duncan worthy to be in the top-5 of all-time NBA greats?