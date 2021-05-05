Tim Duncan named to NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Was there any doubt?

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA is celebrating 75 years in existence by releasing its 75th Anniversary Team.

And joining Spurs legends David Robinson and George Gervin on the team is Tim Duncan.

Duncan was a slam dunk to make the list. He helped San Antonio reach the playoffs in each of his 19 seasons and became the only player in league history to start and win a title in three different decades.

He totaled 15 All-NBA Team selections (tied for most all-time) and 15 NBA All-Defensive Team honors (most all-time), garnering both honors in the same season 15 times, the most in league history. The 1998 Rookie of the Year was named NBA MVP twice (2002, 2003) and NBA Finals MVP three times (1999, 2003 and 2005).