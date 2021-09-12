Sixers' Simmons would reportedly welcome a chance to play for Popovich

The Sixers point guard would love an opportunity to play for coach Popovich.

SAN ANTONIO — It's been a long while since there's been a report linking disgruntled Sixers' Ben Simmon and the San Antonio Spurs.

Until now.

According to a report from NBA reporter Marc Stein, Simmons would welcome a chance to play for Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

However, a move for Simmons would be costly for San Antonio.

Sixers GM Daryl Morey is making it clear he wants a huge return for the All-Star point guard.

The question then becomes if the Spurs have what Morey wants for Simmons?

Would Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and other current Spurs assets move the needle for Morey?

And do the Spurs even want to blow up the roster in their rebuild for Simmons?

Simmons remains out of action this season and both sides are trying to figure out how to move forward. Things went south after Simmons' terrible showing in the 2021 NBA postseason leading coach Doc Rivers and his teammates to question if they can win with him.

What do you say Spurs fans? Would you want the Spurs to make a move for Simmons or not?