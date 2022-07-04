Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Warriors

The Spurs host the Warriors for the final home game of the regular season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (34-46) will host the Golden State Warriors (51-39) for their final home game of the regular season.

The Spurs are 2-1 against the Warriors this season and this will be the final meeting between the teams this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs lost to the Timberwolves, 127-121.

Keldon Johnson had 20 points to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 18 points in the win. San Antonio was without All-Star guard Dejounte Murray who is dealing with an illness as well as Lonnie Walker IV (back).

“Our tenacity and physicality were much better in the second half than in the first half. I thought we were a little bit shy on that part of the game in the first half," Gregg Popovich said. "We've stuck in games no matter who we've played. They keep playing."

Spurs IR v Warriors:



Johnson out (right knee soreness)

Murray out

Poeltl out (low back)

Vassell out (left heel soreness)

Langford questionable #porvida #nba75 #dubnation pic.twitter.com/CfGnjQjO0g — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 8, 2022

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs lost two-straight games at home against the Warriors.

2. The Warriors are 4-6 since Stephen Curry suffered a left foot injury in the March 16 loss versus Boston.

3. Golden State ranks fifth in assists (27.1 assists per game) and ninth in field goal percentage (.468).

4. Golden State is tied with Phoenix for the highest plus-minus for the second half (+4.3).

5. The Spurs are averaging 30.3 assists per game in the month of April.