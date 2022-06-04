Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV joins in the Fiesta 2022 celebration

Walker gets into the Fiesta spirit!

SAN ANTONIO — It's that time of year again when San Antonio celebrates all things San Antonio for 11-days of fun during Fiesta week.

And San Antonio Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV is joining in the festivities.

With a day off before the team's final pair of regular-season games, Walker, his fiancé, and dog got in the Fiesta spirit and he shared some fun photos on social media.

And they really got in the Fiesta spirit complete with a sombrero, cowboy costumes, and the pup putting on a poncho.

The fourth-year player is well aware of what Fiesta San Antonio is all about and recently said he was set on joining the fun.

"I been locked into the games and getting into this [NBA] Play-In," Walker said. "As of right now, I don't know but there's definitely a high possibility I'll get involved with something sooner or later."

Fiesta week in San Antonio is fun for all and brings the Spurs, the community, and residents together for good food, music, and fun events.