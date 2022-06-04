Spurs great David Robinson stars in new commercial with Charles Barkley

This is not the first time the pair of NBA legends teamed up in a commercial.

SAN ANTONIO — Old NBA rivals are teaming up again, but this time, in a new TV commercial spot.

Spurs great David Robinson and Charles Barkley star in a new AT&T fiber commercial featuring the pair teeing off in a game of virtual golf.

However, Barkley is stunned at how reliable the company's service is that it grabs his horrible golf stroke in real-time.

Check out the former Team USA teammates hamming it up for the camera and how much Barkley is going to need Robinson to throw him an assist at the end of the commercial.

Who else would tell Charles Barkley the truth 😂? @att helps you push what’s possible… like making Charles better at golf. pic.twitter.com/R56tRlWrCl — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) April 7, 2022

For those old enough to remember, this is not the first time Robinson and Barkley teamed up for a commercial.

During their playing days, they were featured in the "Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood" Nike sneakers commercial, and it was glorious!

Does anyone else think these two should star in a "buddy cop" movie?