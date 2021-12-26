Five things to watch: Spurs to take on Pistons Sunday

Can San Antonio improve its win streak to three wins in a row?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-18) will host the Detroit Pistons (5-26) Sunday night, the two teams meeting for the first time this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team went into Los Angeles to face the Lakers and grinded out a convincing 138-110 road win. Keita Bates-Diop led the team with a career-high of 30 points, Derrick White added 23 points and Lonnie Walker IV finished with 21 points.

The Spurs went 3-1 on their recent four-game road trip and are currently on a two-game winning streak.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Pistons are 0-8 at home when trailing after the third period.

2. In their last five games, the Pistons have made more free throws than their opponent.

3. The Pistons are 1-10 versus West teams this season and are averaging 103.4 points per game in those 11 contests.

4. The Spurs have won three straight overall versus Detroit.

5. The Spurs are averaging 11.5 turnovers per game in the month of December, their lowest in a month this season so far.