Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Lakers

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (12-18) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (16-16) Thursday night. The Spurs are 0-1 versus the Lakers this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team went into Los Angeles to face the Clippers and got a convincing 116-92 road win.

Dejounte Murray led the team with another triple-double on the season with 24 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Jakob Poeltl added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Keldon Johnson finished with 12 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Lakers have lost three straight games.

2. In their last 10 overall regular-season games, the Lakers are 8-2 against the Spurs.

3. The Lakers are 12-8 versus sub-.500 West teams.

4. The Spurs are averaging 47.5 rebounds per game in December. Their highest average this season.

5. The Spurs have out-rebounded their opponents in two-straight games.