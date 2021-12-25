Multiple WNBA teams reportedly interested in hiring Spurs assistant Becky Hammon as head coach

SAN ANTONIO — The two WNBA franchises that Becky Hammon once played for are reportedly interested in hiring the San Antonio Spurs assistant to be their next head coach, according to a report from Shams Charania and the Athletic.
Charania reported that there is mutual interest between Hammon and the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces, formerly the San Antonio Stars, and any move would likely occur in the lead up to the WNBA's free agency period, which begins in mid January.
This year Hammon was announced as a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, named one of the WNBA's 25 greatest players and had her number 25 Stars jersey retired by the Aces. She has interviewed for several NBA head coaching gigs, most recently as a finalist for the top job in Portland.
In a recent interview, Hammon was asked about filling the job opening with her former team in New York, and sounded more than open to the idea.
"My doors are open. I never closed the door on coming back to the women either," Hammon said. "To me, how could I? That's my heart. That's my roots! I never close the door on any opportunity. If I went back to the WNBA, don't blink."