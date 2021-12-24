Spurs 138, Lakers 110: What they said after the game

" I thought some of the bench guys outplayed the starters," Gregg Popovich.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs went into Los Angeles to face the Lakers and got a convincing 138-110 win on the road. It also marked the end of the Staples Center where the Spurs would be the last team to win in that arena.

Keita Bates-Diop led the team with a career-high of 30 points, Derrick White added 23 points and Lonnie Walker IV finished with 21 points.

The Spurs go 3-1 to wrap up their four-game road trip.

The Spurs (13-18) will next play the Pistons on Dec. 26.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Lakers:

SPURS

"I think four, five, or six of us don't play consistent minutes every night. We're a young team first but obviously, we're finally finding out who we are. Defense is our biggest thing," Bates-Diop.

“It really was a team effort. It's been a long road trip but a good road trip. I thought some of the bench guys outplayed the starters, which is a great sign because starters aren’t going to do it every single night and they have that support," Gregg Popovich.

"He [Bates-Diop] was huge for us. He came in - guarded, was active, back cuts. Loved to see it too. Did a great job at being ready and was huge for us," White.

"Like I've said thousands of other times, we're a young team but we're still growing. Getting better, and better and better as the road goes down. We're going to have our ups and downs but we're going to embrace both of them," Walker.