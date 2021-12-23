Q&A part two: Spurs Spanish radio voice, Paul Castro, reflects on his broadcast journey

Castro discusses what he sees in the Spurs' rebuilding season, broadcasting Spurs game into Mexico and more.

SAN ANTONIO — We wrap up our chat with the longest-tenured Spurs broadcaster, Spanish radio voice Paul Castro.

For decades, Castro has called Spurs games for Spanish-speaking fans and has seen the highs and lows of the team.

In part two of this exclusive Q&A, Castro talks about calling games in a rebuild, fan interaction, broadcasting into Mexico this season and more.

Jeff: What is it like now, calling games in a team rebuild? Do you feel like it's different?

Paul: I tell people it was going to happen sooner or later. I go, 'Enjoy all these good times when we were in championships.' I go, 'Because they're not going to ask forever.' I go, 'I might not be around for the next phase,' but, luckily, I still am.

But I told them years ago to get ready for this. And if they're not ready for it, then they don't understand sports, or actually, business, because in your kind of business or any kind of business, there will be ups and downs.

And how you maneuver to get up again, after going down, that's what business is all about. You have to know your game, know your job, and get back to work, and elevate everything again.

And, for me, I've been so high, Jeff, that even if I fall down halfway, I still wouldn't touch the ground.

You call the games in Spanish, for Spanish speaking fans. Have Spanish speaking fans come up to you and said, 'Thank you?' How's that interaction been like?

It's kind of weird. Actually, I like the anonymity.

I like people to hear me over the radio and stuff like that, but I also like being able to go out and just hang out, go to the movies, go shopping, whatever.

I also did some games on TV a few years back for the Spurs on cable. So some people still recognize me. Real fans listen all the time and watch everything I did and have done. They recognize me once in a while. It's nice.

I take the time to talk to everybody. I tell my kids, 'You got to be humble, no matter what.'

Anything else to say to your fans?

It's interesting that this year, we're actually broadcasting into Mexico. You mentioned today on your Twitter feed that we're directly transferring a game out of the country.

And pretty much, we're the first ones to do that.

Spurs are really trying to expand their fan base, and doing this, going into Monterrey, Neuvo Leon, it's a great deal.

It's a big deal because the station where we're broadcasting out of, La Deportiva, is huge on sports.

And I wasn't familiar. I don't live there, so I don't know about it, right? But people have been telling me, 'Oh man, I have family there, I'm going to tell them to listen in,' and stuff like that.