Spurs' Jock Landale hosting coat drive for San Antonio community

Here's how you can team up with Landale for "Operation Warm."

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs rookie Jock Landale is handing out assists off the court and in the San Antonio community with "Operation Warm."

Landale is raising coats for the community through "Operation Warm" for the winter season for families and kids in need.

Landale is hoping to raise over 100 coats to donate to local families and is asking for your help.

The Australian big man has become a fan favorite this season.

Fans get up and cheer for him as he dazzles on the offensive end of the court with his outside shooting and more.

If you are interested in teaming up with Landale to help area families and children, click here to donate