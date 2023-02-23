Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Mavericks

The Spurs resume the Rodeo Trip versus Dallas and will look to snap their 14-game losing streak.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-45) will resume their 2023 Rodeo Trip and face the Dallas Mavericks (31-29) tonight. San Antonio is riding a 14-game losing streak. Their longest in franchise history.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a road loss versus the Hornets, 120-110.

Malaki Branham had 23 points and three assists to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added six points. Keldon Johnson finished with 21 points and eight rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 12 points in the loss.

The Spurs shot 38 percent from the field for the game and turned the ball over 14 times.

"It's never easy to lose or just take that. We're just trying to do better than we do," Branham said. "When we come back [from All-Star break] we're just going to get ready to get back to work. Two big emphases he [Popovich] said were rebounding and just our defense. We got to get up into guys more. That's what he told us. Think about those two things over the break."

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Icon Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Dallas is on a three-game losing skid.

2. Dallas has connected on more three-point shots in six consecutive games.

3. Dallas is 14-1 at home when leading after the third period.

4. The Spurs are on a 16-game road losing skid.

5. The Spurs are averaging 108.3 points per game in their last three outings.