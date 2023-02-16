Hornets 120, Spurs 110: What they said after the game

The Spurs are now on a 14-game losing skid.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost versus the Charlotte Hornets, 120-110, during the 2023 Rodeo Trip. San Antonio is now on a 14-game losing skid, the longest in franchise history, and is 0-5 on the extended trip.

Malaki Branham had 23 points and three assists to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added six points. Keldon Johnson finished with 21 points and eight rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 12 points in the loss.

The Spurs shot 38 percent from the field for the game and turned the ball over 14 times.

The Spurs are now 14-45 on the season, and will next face the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 23 on the road to continue the Rodeo Trip after the 2023 NBA All-Star Break.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"Yeah, they're young but that young thing is getting old. It's the same mistakes," Popovich said. "Not blocking out. Not getting back in transition. Calling a quick timeout to start the third quarter. It's just inexcusable. Youth got nothing to do with it. At some point, you have to take pride in what you are doing execution-wise and competitively and that starts with defense and we really suck. That's on me."

Branham

"It's never easy to lose or just take that. We're just trying to do better than we do," Branham said. "When we come back [from All-Star break] we're just going to get ready to get back to work. Two big emphases he [Popovich] said were rebounding and just our defense. We gotta get up into guys more. That's what he told us. Think about those two things over the break."

HORNETS