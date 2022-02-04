Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Blazers

This will be the Spurs' final regular-season meeting against the Blazers.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (32-45) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (27-50) tonight as the Spurs will look to maintain their standing in the NBA Play-In Tournament currently at No. 10.

The Spurs are 3-0 against the Blazers this season and this will be the final meeting between the teams this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs beat the Blazers, 130-111.

Devin Vassell had 22 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win. San Antonio also had nine turnovers for the game as the team got the win without guard Dejounte Murray.

“They’re [Portland] undermanned for sure as you said, but you still take any win any way you get it. I thought we played well. It’s a good mental test. We played them pretty well in Portland, and they came back," said Gregg Popovich.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Trail Blazers average 36.9 three-point attempts per game, ninth-most in the NBA.

2. In his last five games versus San Antonio, Kris Dunn is averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals

3. Portland's Ben McLemore has scored in double-digits in five of his last six games against the Spurs, averaging 14.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

4. Spurs hold opponents to 33.2 attempts per game, the seventh-fewest in the league.

5. Spurs' Johnson has averaged 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the season series with the Trail Blazers.