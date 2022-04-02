Spurs 130, Blazers 111: What they said after the game

San Antonio picked up the win without All-Star Dejounte Murray.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs got back on the winning track, cruising to a win over Portland, 130-111, without All-Star guard Dejounte Murray who was out dealing with a respiratory illness.

Devin Vassell had 22 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win. San Antonio also had nine turnovers for the game.

The Spurs move to 32-45 and will next play the Blazers at home on April 3.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Blazers.

SPURS

“They’re undermanned for sure as you said, but you still take any win any way you get it. I thought we played well. It’s a good mental test. We played them pretty well in Portland, and they came back. They bust their ass," said Gregg Popovich.

"Their team is super diminished right now, but at the same time, it doesn’t matter. I think we had a good mindset coming out, and we had to make sure that we got this win," Zach Collins said.

“DJ [Dejounte Murray] is a huge part of this team. With a key player like that missing, we know we all got to step up in every single aspect of the game," Lonnie Walker IV said. "We do a great job at stepping up. We know what we do best."

BLAZERS

Keon Johnson