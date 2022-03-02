Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Rockets

Can the Spurs snap their 3-game losing streak?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (19-34) will host the Houston Rockets (15-36) tonight. This will be the final home game before the Spurs start their annual Rodeo Road Trip.

In their previous game, the depleted Spurs lost to the Heat, 112-95, at home Thursday night.

Derrick White led the team with 22 points. Lonnie Walker IV had seven points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with seven points.

"They gave it everything they had but Miami, they're sharper. Everything they did was more purposeful. We haven't gotten to that stage yet where we have five guys at one time being purposeful," Gregg Popovich on loss to the Heat.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. Houston is 3-31 when trailing after the third period.

2. Houston is 10-12 against teams with a sub .500 record this season.

3. San Antonio and Houston are 1-1 in their regular-season matchups this season.

4. The Spurs are 4-6 in the second game of a back-to-back.

5. The Spurs are 11-20 against the West this season averaging 111.9 points per game in those contests.