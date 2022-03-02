Spurs' Murray not selected to 2022 West All-Star reserves, but there's still hope he'll be added

Murray's All-Star hopes are not dashed thanks to Warriors' Draymond Green.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray was not selected to the 2022 West All-Star second unit.

A disappointment for sure considering the season he is having. But, all hope is not all lost.

After the reserves were announced, Warriors' Draymond Green, who was selected as an All-Star, announced he will not be playing in Cleveland this month and is urging NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, to give Murray his spot.

Wait a minute, Dejounte Murray may still have a chance to be an All-Star reserve according to Draymond 👀#NBATwitter #NBAAIIStar pic.twitter.com/zlylLuQM6v — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ (@_Talkin_NBA) February 4, 2022

This is not a surprising move considering Murray and Green have a close relationship.

Murray refers to Green as his "big brother" and Green sees Murray as his "little brother."

They also have exchanged jerseys with heartfelt messages to one another.

Murray is more than deserving of an All-Star spot.

He's posting career-highs in points per game (19.6), rebounds (8.5) and assists (9.1). He's recorded multiple triple-doubles this season, is among the best rebounding point guards in the league, and is stepping up for the Spurs in the franchise's rebuild.