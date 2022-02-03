Warriors' Green believes Keldon Johnson will be an NBA All-Star

If Johnson continues this rise, he will likely become an NBA All-Star.

SAN ANTONIO — In just his third season, Spurs' Keldon Johnson is making a name for himself in the NBA.

He is posting career-highs in points (15.3 per game), rebounds (6.1 per game) and an outstanding 44% shooting from the three-point line.

And if he continues this rise, he will likely become an NBA All-Star, says his Team USA teammate, Warriors' Draymond Green.

Green recently tweeted his thoughts on the Spurs forward proclaiming great things are ahead for Johnson, as well as advising him that he needs to shed a few pounds.

"KJ will be an All-Star in the next couple of years… and he gotta be down 10-15 lbs.," tweeted Green.

KJ will be an All-Star in the next couple of years… and he gotta be down 10-15 lbs — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 2, 2022

Johnson may be in his third season, but is already setting team records.

He is the ninth player in franchise history selected to the Rising Stars Challenge and the third youngest and fifth-fastest Spur to reach 1,000 career points.

He is the fourth player in Spurs history with 2,000 points, 600 rebounds, and 600 assists in their first 200 games.

Johnson is currently on a 13-game streak of scoring in double-figures and ranks third in three-point percentage at his position.

Green isn't just showering Johnson with praise.

He recently received a signed Spurs jersey from Dejounte Murray to thank him for being there for the Spurs guard after Green sent Murray a signed Warriors jersey.