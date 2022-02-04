Fans react to Spurs' Murray's West All-Star reserve snub

Despite his incredible season, Murray was left off the 2022 West All-Star roster.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray was not selected to the 2022 West All-Star second unit.

It's big disappointment considering the season he is having and Spurs fans are sharing their feelings on Murray's snub.

And needless to say, they are not happy!

Here is a sample of what fans had to say about Murray being left off the squad.

This is why the league is lame — joe medellin (@joeofbexar) February 4, 2022

Total Disrespect for our @DejounteMurray 😡!!! It’s more about popularity than talent. Look at @DeMar_DeRozan. Last few years couldn’t get any recognition but now with the Chicago Bulls he is a top tier player…what gives @NBA? 😡😡😡 — Gizmo's Mom - USA Citizen ®©™ (@iluvaliens) February 4, 2022

Shame but no surprise, it’s the Spurs. They never give us the respect we deserve. Murray really deserved an All Star spot. — Sean Ham (@Punisher0203) February 4, 2022

Despite the fanbase's ire, there is still hope the Spurs guard will be added to the roster.

After the reserves were announced, Warriors' Draymond Green announced he will not be playing in Cleveland this month and is urging NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, to give Murray his spot.

Wait a minute, Dejounte Murray may still have a chance to be an All-Star reserve according to Draymond 👀#NBATwitter #NBAAIIStar pic.twitter.com/zlylLuQM6v — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ (@_Talkin_NBA) February 4, 2022

There is no denying Murray deserves a spot on the team.

He's posting career-highs in points per game (19.6), rebounds (8.5), and assists (9.1). He's recorded multiple triple-doubles this season and is among the best rebounding point guards in the league.

NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, will be selecting Green's replacement and every Spurs fan will be waiting to see if Murray's efforts will be rewarded.