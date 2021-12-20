Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Clippers

Can the Spurs get a road win in Los Angeles?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-18) will visit the Los Angeles Clippers (16-14) tonight. The Spurs are 0-1 versus the Clippers this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, they were handed a loss to the Clippers in Sacramento, 121-114.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 25 off 11/17 shooting, Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points and Keldon Johnson finished with 16 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Clippers have won three-straight at home and are averaging 106.8 points per game at home.

2. The Clippers are 11-0 at home this season when leading after the third period.

3. The Spurs have lost 3-straight versus the Clippers.

4. The Spurs are 1-2 on the second game of a back-to-back this season.

5. The Spurs are 6-13 versus West teams this season and 3-8 against the West on the road.