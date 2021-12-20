BIG FUN POD: Why are the Spurs beating good teams and losing to bad ones?

Jeff Garcia joins host Tom Petrini to break down a big win over the Utah Jazz, and head-scratching losses to shorthanded Hornets and Kings teams.

Coach Gregg Popovich and some of the players spoke about the team getting too satisfied after victories, but it goes deeper than that. The defense has been struggling mightily with switches, rebounding, communication, and consistency.

Plus, the latest on San Antonio's backup center situation as Jock Landale earns more minutes and Thad Young makes it clear he'd rather be playing for a contender than riding the bench during a rebuild.