Spurs' Tony Parker's plush animals collection is on display at the San Antonio Zoo

Parker also serves as a San Antonio Zoo board member.

SAN ANTONIO — Did you know Spurs great Tony Parker has a massive plush animals collection and it is on display right here in San Antonio?

That's right, the former Spurs guard donated his personal collection of plush animals from the famed FAO Schwartz to the San Antonio Zoo and they are back for the holiday season.

"Tony has been a longtime supporter of San Antonio Zoo both as a donor and board member," said Tim Morrow, President, and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo. "He graciously donated his full collection of FAO Schwarz stuffed animals to the zoo and it has quickly become a guest favorite photo op during Zoo Lights."

Aside from Parker's collection, the San Antonio Zoo is offering so much for visitors during the holiday season.

There is the Whataburger Zoo Lights which runs through Jan. 2, 2022, the Lakeside Light Show, the Camel Trek, and so much more for families to enjoy.

As for Parker's plush collection, it features so many animals from zebras, life-sized elephants and more.

This is just another example of how much San Antonio means for past Spurs who still want to give back to the city.

Devin Vassell is having a peanut butter drive with the San Antonio Food Bank and Keldon Johnson teamed up with Academy Sports to help families in need this holiday season.