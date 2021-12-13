Keldon Johnson and Academy partnering up, surprising families with holiday shopping sprees

SAN ANTONIO — Academy Sports + Outdoors and Spurs forward Keldon Johnson are partnering up to surprise families with a $10,000 shopping spree on Monday.
Along with Johnson, Academy said they are also teaming up with Wish for Our Heroes to help make the holidays a little brighter for some families.
Each of the families will get $1,000 alongside Keldon Johnson to shop at Academy.
Academy will also be surprising Wish for Our Heroes with a $5,000 gift card to go shop for other families in need.
The shopping spree will take place at the Vance Jackson Academy located at 2643 NW Loop 410 at 6 p.m. Monday.