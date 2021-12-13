Keldon Johnson and Academy partnering up, surprising families with holiday shopping sprees

Along with Johnson, Academy said they are also teaming up with Wish for Our Heroes to help make the holidays a little brighter for five lucky families.

SAN ANTONIO — Academy Sports + Outdoors and Spurs forward Keldon Johnson are partnering up to surprise families with a $10,000 shopping spree on Monday.

Along with Johnson, Academy said they are also teaming up with Wish for Our Heroes to help make the holidays a little brighter for some families.

Each of the families will get $1,000 alongside Keldon Johnson to shop at Academy.

Academy will also be surprising Wish for Our Heroes with a $5,000 gift card to go shop for other families in need.