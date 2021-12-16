The force will be with all Spurs fans with these t-shirts.

SAN ANTONIO — Grab your lightsabers and become one with the force as Spurs-Star Wars Night 2021 is fast approaching.

On Dec. 27, the Spurs will be hosting Star Wars Night at the AT&T Center and fans attending can get an exclusive T-Shirt.

And needless to say, it is a Star Wars nerd's dream come true!

The shirt features the Spurs Coyote waving a lightsaber in a Fiesta jersey with C-3PO and R2-D2 cheering on the Silver & Black.

Here's how to get one.

T-shirt packages are available for just $5 on top of your ticket, while supplies last, at the Spurs Ticketmaster website.

So listen up Jedi and Sith Lords!