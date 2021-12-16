x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Go Spurs Go!

The force will be with all Spurs fans with these t-shirts

The force will be with all Spurs fans with these t-shirts.

SAN ANTONIO — Grab your lightsabers and become one with the force as Spurs-Star Wars Night 2021 is fast approaching.

On Dec. 27, the Spurs will be hosting Star Wars Night at the AT&T Center and fans attending can get an exclusive T-Shirt. 

And needless to say, it is a Star Wars nerd's dream come true!

The shirt features the Spurs Coyote waving a lightsaber in a Fiesta jersey with C-3PO and R2-D2 cheering on the Silver & Black.

Credit: Spurs

Here's how to get one.

T-shirt packages are available for just $5 on top of your ticket, while supplies last, at the Spurs Ticketmaster website

So listen up Jedi and Sith Lords! 

Get your tickets to the Spurs-Jazz home game on Dec. 27, come dressed as your favorite character and as Capt. Han Solo says, "Punch it!"

Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5

Related Articles

In Other News

Bryn Forbes speaks after scoring 25 in Spurs' 131-115 loss to Hornets