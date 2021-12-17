Spurs are among the most talked about NBA teams across the globe, survey says

The Spurs are truly a global team.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are truly a global team and a recent survey drives it home.

In a study done by Bookies.com, the Spurs are among the top 10 most talked about teams around the world joining the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, and the Phoenix Suns.

And to no one's surprise, the Spurs are the most popular team in the U.S. Virgin Islands in North/Central America.

You can thank team legend Tim Duncan for that.

The Spurs have always been a global team with players from France (Tony Parker), Argentina (Manu Ginobili), Brazil (Tiago Splitter), Austria (Jakob Poeltl) and Australia (Patty Mills and Jock Landale) just to name a few international players to make a huge impact on the court.