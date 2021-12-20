Kings 121, Spurs 114: What they said after the game

Spurs are now 1-1 versus the Kings this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs could not start a win-streak as they were handed a loss to the Kings in Sacramento, 121-114.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 25 off 11/17 shooting, Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points and Keldon Johnson finished with 16 points.

The Spurs (11-18) will next play the Clippers on Dec. 20.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Jazz.

SPURS

“We started the game too casually. The start of the third quarter is what we needed to be. They beat us with 27 points on second-chance points. That's a pretty good indication of how soft we played," Gregg Popovich.

"They [Kings] just come out playing hard. It's just that simple. Just got to find a consistency of good effort," Walker.

"We got to come off wins more prepared and ready to play that's the biggest thing. We just came out flat," Devin Vassell.

KINGS

"I knew how good they are defensively as a unit. So just trying to figure out how I could maneuver that early and that you know, that led me to know how to figure it out as the game went on," Tyrese Haliburton.