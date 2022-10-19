Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Hornets

The Spurs open up their new season against the Hornets. Here's a quick game preview.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (0-0) will host the Charlotte Hornets (0-0) for the team's regular-season opener.

The Spurs were 1-4 in the preseason while the Hornets went 0-5.

INJURY REPORT

Spurs report no injuries for tonight's contest while the Hornets will be without guard LaMelo Ball (right ankle).

SPURS UNIFORMS

The team will debut its Classic Edition jerseys tonight.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The rookie gets the starting nod. Jeremy Sochan will get a spot on the starting unit. During the preseason he posted 4.4 points per game, 31% shooting, and 4.6 rebounds in five games played.

2. Keldon Johnson's time. Johnson will be looked at as the new team leader after Dejounte Murray was traded.

3. Hornets have been winning in San Antonio. The Hornets have won their last two visits to the AT&T Center and have won three-straight overall against the Spurs.

4. Three-point shooting needs to improve. In the preseason the Spurs shot 29% from the three-point line.

5. The Hornets create second chances. In the preseason, Charlotte ranked second in the NBA in offensive rebounding at 14.2 per game.